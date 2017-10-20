Miley Cyrus Reached Out To Fan Who Survived Las Vegas Shooting
By Ben Davis
|
Oct 20, 2017 @ 5:04 AM
Miley Cyrus performs at a private concert event at Tootsie's to celebrate the release of her album "Younger Now" on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Miley Cyrus recorded a video message for Katrina Hannah, a fan who survived the Las Vegas shooting even after being shot twice in her shoulder and her neck!

Hannah’s friend used EMT skills to apply a tourniquet, and a Marine who Hannah had never met before, took her to a local hospital.

