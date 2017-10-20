Miley Cyrus Reached Out To Fan Who Survived Las Vegas Shooting

Miley Cyrus performs at a private concert event at Tootsie's to celebrate the release of her album "Younger Now" on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Miley Cyrus recorded a video message for Katrina Hannah, a fan who survived the Las Vegas shooting even after being shot twice in her shoulder and her neck!

.@MileyCyrus surprises Las Vegas shooting victim Katrina Hannah w a message. Miley saw our past profiles of Katrina, who is just back in CA. pic.twitter.com/rfzva4ntKR — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) October 18, 2017

Hannah’s friend used EMT skills to apply a tourniquet, and a Marine who Hannah had never met before, took her to a local hospital.