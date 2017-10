Miley Cyrus performs at a private concert event at Tootsie's to celebrate the release of her album "Younger Now" on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Miley Week on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon wrapped up on Friday night with an epic lip sync battle that involved puppets!

You had to know that Miley Week on the Tonight Show was going to be amazing. And, amazing it certainly was. To wrap the week-long celebration, Jimmy and Miley faced off in a lip sync battle that included songs from Portgual The Man, Julia Michaels, an appearance from ventriloquist dummies, tight pants and lots of laughs.