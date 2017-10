Miley Cyrus performs at a private concert event at Tootsie's to celebrate the release of her album "Younger Now" on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Jimmy Fallon put it best last night as he was introducing a musical performance by Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler.

“In the face of tragedies and acts of terror we need to remember that good still exists in this world,” said Fallon. “We’re here to entertain you tonight and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Miley and Adam performed a song written by Dido called “No Freedom” and they pretty much nailed it.