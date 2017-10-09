Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher; Our Kids Don’t Get Christmas Presents

CORRECTS LOCATION - US actress Mila Kunis, left, and her husband US actor Ashton Kutcher, center, are seen with their children during the women's 3m synchro springboard final of the 17th FINA Swimming World Championships at the Hajos Alfred National Swimming Pool in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, July 17, 2017. (Tibor Illyes/MTI via AP)

The Christmas spirit could be passing over the Kunis/Kutcher household this year. Or, is it?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, once a television couple are now a real couple and they’ve decided to try something different at Christmas this year. No presents for the kids. On the one hand, one of their kids is so young it probably won’t matter. Consider, most infants and toddlers care more about the box a present came in than the present itself. But, Mila and Ashton have other reasons.

When speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here’s what Mila said:

Our tradition is no presents for the kids. We’re instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn’t really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff. We’ve told our parents, “We’re begging you — if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we’d like to take a charitable donation, to the Children’s Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.’ That’s our new tradition.

