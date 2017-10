A New York University team of psychologists collected data from 200 people and 260 songs to see if psychopathic characteristics could be determined based on someone’s music taste.

Those who loved “No Diggity” and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” scored the highest on tests designed to identify psychopathic tendencies. 😳

Fans of The Knack’s “My Sharona” were the least psychopathic.