Mickey Mouse Surprises Kids With Awesome News

I mean, if you’re getting good news; who better to get it from than Mickey Mouse!?

That’s exactly what happened when 12-year-old Janielle and her 10-year-old brother Elijah found out they were getting adopted. Their foster parents Tom and Courtney Gilmour from Pennsylvania planned a magical trip to Disneyland and decided that was as good a time as any to deliver the news.

Related: Identical Twins Reunited

So, Janielle and Elijah were lined up to get an autograph from Mickey, completely oblivious to the news they were about to be given. Then…tears. So many tears.

This…all day, this…

via GIPHY