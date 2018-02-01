Michelle Obama Reveals The Gift Melania Trump Gave Her That Made Her Awkward…

Former First Lady Michelle Obama appears on the Ellen show today and talks about that gift First Lady Melania Trump gave her on Inauguration Day last year that made her look all awkward.

“There’s all this protocol,” she adds. “This is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here.

“Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like, ‘OK, what am I supposed to do with this gift?'” Obama says, narrating as a clip of the exchange playing on a large screen behind her.

“Everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box, and I’m thinking, ‘Do we take the picture with (it)?’ And then my husband saved the day — see he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out — no staff, no one. I was like, ‘What do you do with the box?'”

And what was inside the box that created all of the commotion? Obama told DeGeneres: “It was a lovely frame.”

Interesting that she said “Never before do you get this gift…”, because remember the one time Michelle pulled the exact same move with outgoing First Lady Laura Bush at her husband’s Inauguration???

Laura didn’t seem to have any problems being gracious in receiving a thoughtful gift.

SEE THE CLIP HERE