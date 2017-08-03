Michael Strahan Lost Part of Finger

Michael Strahan returned to Good Morning America on Wednesday wearing a bandage on his hand, explaining that he had missed Tuesday’s show because of a hand injury that cost him part of his pinky finger!

Michael didn’t fully explain the injury. “I had a little accident, lost a little bit of my pinky,” he said, waving his bandaged finger in the air. “I didn’t realize how much of a joke I was going to be around here today,” he said. “A guy before just said, ‘Michael, we pinky swear.’ There’s going to be a lot of jokes for a while, but I’m OK and glad to be back,” he said.

