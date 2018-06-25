Michael Rapaport Stopped A Guy From Opening The Emergency Door Mid-Flight!!

Michael Rapaport attends the CHANEL 10th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar Restaurant on Monday, April 20, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

This is scary!!

Michael Rapaport was on a flight to L.A. from Houston early Saturday morning when he heard a commotion several rows ahead. Turns out it was about a guy who was trying to open the emergency door on an airplane mid-flight. Another passenger tweeted about it, saying Rapaport jumped out of his seat and rushed the guy yelling, “What the f*** are you doing?!”

By the time other passengers figured out what was happening, Michael had the guy by the collar and pulled him away from the emergency door. He told the crew the guy was trying to open it.

The man’s excuse — allegedly — was he thought it was the bathroom door.

