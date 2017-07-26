Michael Phelps Says We All Should Have Known It Wouldn’t Be A REAL Shark
By Kelly K
|
Jul 26, 2017 @ 8:27 AM

Michael Phelps is responding to the backlash he got over racing a computer generated shark to kick off Shark Week on the Discovery Channel…

He says he was clear about how it was going down when promoting it.

Ummmm NO PHELPS…you WERE NOT CLEAR the shark was NOT GONNA BE REAL.  Just sayin.

#NOCHILL 

Comments