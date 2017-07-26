Michael Phelps Says We All Should Have Known It Wouldn’t Be A REAL Shark

Michael Phelps is responding to the backlash he got over racing a computer generated shark to kick off Shark Week on the Discovery Channel…

He says he was clear about how it was going down when promoting it.

Ummmm NO PHELPS…you WERE NOT CLEAR the shark was NOT GONNA BE REAL. Just sayin.

When Michael Phelps said he was gonna race a shark this is how I pictured it happening #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/GiEfJssNhL — Ryan Homler (@RHomler) July 24, 2017

I didn't think Michael Phelps would actually race the shark, but I'm kind of disappointed he's not going to race the shark. — Kelly Speller (@kellspell) July 24, 2017

Turns out “Michael Phelps races a shark” was really just “Michael Phelps swims alone and then compares his time to a shark’s time.” — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 24, 2017

So you mean to tell me Michael Phelps didn't even race a real shark? It was just a simulation. I'm mad. More like Shark WEAK! pic.twitter.com/gwIGTe7Y9p — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 24, 2017

