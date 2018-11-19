Michael Bublé is Now on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is SO HUMBLE

Michael Bublé got his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and we have no idea how this guy stayed so humble. On Friday he literally had his latest album Love debut AND he got a star. He is completely living his best life!

He accepted the award with his wife Luisana Lopilato by his side. She wiped her tears to show her pride for him. It was SO CUTE. Then he dropped an emotional roller coaster bomb on us with his speech.

“The longer I live, the more I realize that love isn’t free. Love has a great cost. The more you love, the more you hurt,” Bublé said during his speech.

“When I woke up this morning, I thought about that because I thought that for all of you people — all of those people who have loved me and supported me through the good times and the bad, I would risk that love a million times over for all of you,” he continued. “So thank you so much for that great honor today.”

He also thanked his kids in his speech! His son Noah has had huge obstacles to overcome by defeating cancer. “My children, who have given me a purpose for life and have made days like this even sweeter … I can truly understand how beautiful the good moments are,” he said.

His speech was so genuine. This is reason infinity to love Michael.