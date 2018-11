How is this man still single???

Michael B. Jordan is one of Hollywood’s eligible bachelors, and he admitted to Ellen and co-host Chrissy Teigen that in the past, he’s hooked up with women via direct message.

Lets be honest, who hasn’t? Also if he slid in my DM’s… I WOULD IMMEDIATELY BUY A PLANE TICKET!!

Plus, the “Creed II” star talked about being one of GQ Magazine’s Men of the Year… LOOK AT HIM!