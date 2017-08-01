Mendes Reveals Inspiration Behind “Theres Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”

During a Q&A with fans in Vancouver, Shawn Mendes revealed the inspiration behind his latest hit and it’s not what you might think!

If you listen to the song “There’s Nothing Holdin Me Back“, you might get the impression that the song is about a girl surrounding his life. But you would be wrong!

The song isn’t about a real person at all. It’s about a character in a story. Here’s what Shawn had to say about the inspiration for his latest song:

I was reading a movie script that I was possibly going to be in and the girl who ‘my character’ kind of falls in love with, I actually really loved, like I really liked the character. I wrote the song about her. So it’s not a real girl, that one isn’t a real girl.”

Shawn is currently on tour with Charlie Puth. They hit Nashville last night and will be at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio tonight.