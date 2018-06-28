Mel B Sends Us On Another Roller Coaster Of Emotion Confirming Big News

Mel B is giving us all the feels!!

On yesterday’s Today show hour with Kathie Lee a& Hoda, Mel B talked about the interesting place she wrote the Spice Girls hit “Wannabe” (LOL!)

Then she sent us on another roller coaster of emotion when she said a Spice Girls tour is coming!!!!

But what about Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham?!?! She’s always been the hold out and told Vogue, “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.” Mel B had an answer to that: “She’s always bloody saying that,” she said. “Stop it! We are touring!”

In case that wasn’t clear, she added, “Yes, we are going to be doing performances together, for sure.” We don’t dates or anything yet and Posh hasn’t responded.

