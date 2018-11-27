Mel B Admits Who The Love Of Her Life Really Is

Mel B dropped by “Good Morning Britain” to talk about her new memoir, and admits the love of her life is NOT her ex-husband. She says that title belongs to Eddie Murphy, who she dated in 2006 and had 11-year-old daughter Angel with.

She talked about how they met, at a dinner party where she experienced “love at first sight”:

“It was very intense that attraction, and I left actually because it was a bit too much. But he’s such a lovely person, he’s all about family and he’s very respectful and very old school and we courted for quite some time before anybody knew.”

 

MORE HERE

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

‘Robin Hood’ Is The Biggest Flop Of The Year Shawn Mendes Thinks He’s Needs To Be Seen With A Girl For A Specific Reason Chrissy Teigen HATES Her Feet. And All Barefeet. The Trailer For The New Donald Glover/Rihanna Film Is Out There In A Sketchy Way Oprah’s Mom Passes Away On Thanksgiving Aaron Carter & His Girlfriend Lina Might Be Expecting?!
Comments