Mel B Admits Who The Love Of Her Life Really Is

Mel B dropped by “Good Morning Britain” to talk about her new memoir, and admits the love of her life is NOT her ex-husband. She says that title belongs to Eddie Murphy, who she dated in 2006 and had 11-year-old daughter Angel with.

She talked about how they met, at a dinner party where she experienced “love at first sight”:

“It was very intense that attraction, and I left actually because it was a bit too much. But he’s such a lovely person, he’s all about family and he’s very respectful and very old school and we courted for quite some time before anybody knew.”

