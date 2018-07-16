Meghan Markle’s Dad Says His Daughter Looks “Terrified”…And Won’t Answer His Calls
By Kelly K
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 8:04 AM

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle isn’t helping his relationship with his daughter by saying this.

 

He’s once again talking to the tabloids, saying Meghan looks “terrified” while out with husband Prince Harry and the royal family and he is pleading to speak to and reconcile with his daughter.  He told The Sun. “I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile.” He also blasted the royal family as “outdated” and wondered why his daughter has to conform to a “ridiculous” dress code. He said his daughter isn’t answering his calls and Kensington Palace won’t return his texts.

 

The last time he communicated with his daughter was right after the wedding, when he wished her and Harry a happy honeymoon.

 

