A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest.

Zsa Zsa won…(should we say won??) the title Saturday night at the fairgrounds in Petaluma, California.

The dog’s owner gets a whopping $1,500 for Zsa Zsa’s win.

This competition is all about flaunting their imperfections. The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet while the dogs are evaluated by a panel of judges.

They’ve been doing this for 30 years!