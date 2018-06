The new movie, ‘Tag’, in theaters now with Jeremy Renner is based on the true story of these guys.

But there is another group of adults that met by chance in China in 2014 that is doing the same thing.

Georgina Wilkinson disguised herself as a gardener, and showed up at Drew McEwan’s niece’s christening. She tagged him and ran away laughing…then hopped on an eight-hour flight home. His brother and sister helped set it up…and the photographer was in on the joke to capture the epic shots too!

