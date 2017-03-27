Meet Liam Payne’s New Son!!

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT