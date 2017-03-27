Meet Liam Payne’s New Son!!

By Kelly K
|
Mar 27, 7:38 AM

Liam Payne’s GF Cheryl Cole posted a pic of Liam holding his newborn son Saturday — revealing she delivered on Wednesday.

He is the second member of 1D to become a daddy … Louis Tomlinson has a one-year-old son.

