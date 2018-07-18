Meet David: A Six-Year-Old With An Adventurous Bucket List

David Turner Jr is a adventurous 6-year-old who loves adventure and has lots of things he’d like to do and experience in a year’s time.

Here’s the kick-you-in-the-gut reason: he’s battling an inoperable brain stem tumor, stage 4 DIPG. So friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family fund his adventures and make EVERY day the BEST. DAY. EVER.

Things on his list:

Ride on a boat

2. Fish from a boat and land

3. Main Event

4. Malibu Jacks

5. Go to the beach

6. Watch the cards play basketball, soccer, baseball and football

7. Ride on a fire truck (DONE!)

8. Spend a night in a castle

9. Explore a cave

10. Find jewels and crystals

11. Ride in a police car (DONE!)

12. Go to a waterpark (upon clearance from MD)

13. Train with a knight

14. Train with a Samaria ninja

15. Ride on a motorcycle

His trusty stuffed Pooh Bear goes with him on every adventure he has! The U of L men’s soccer team honored him in June. He even got to be a Kentucky State Police trooper for a day!

Check out the story WAVE did when he got to be a firefighter for a day!

CLICK HERE TO HELP FUND DAVID’S ADVENTURES