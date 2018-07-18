Meet David: A Six-Year-Old With An Adventurous Bucket List
By Kelly K
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 1:35 PM

David Turner Jr is a adventurous 6-year-old who loves adventure and has lots of things he’d like to do and experience in a year’s time.

Here’s the kick-you-in-the-gut reason: he’s battling an inoperable brain stem tumor, stage 4 DIPG.  So friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family fund his adventures and make EVERY day the BEST. DAY. EVER.

Things on his list:

  1. Ride on a boat
    2. Fish from a boat and land
    3. Main Event
    4. Malibu Jacks
    5. Go to the beach
    6. Watch the cards play basketball, soccer, baseball and football
    7. Ride on a fire truck (DONE!)
    8. Spend a night in a castle
    9. Explore a cave
    10. Find jewels and crystals
    11. Ride in a police car (DONE!)
    12. Go to a waterpark (upon clearance from MD)
    13. Train with a knight
    14. Train with a Samaria ninja
    15. Ride on a motorcycle

His trusty stuffed Pooh Bear goes with him on every adventure he has!  The U of L men’s soccer team honored him in June.  He even got to be a Kentucky State Police trooper for a day! 

Check out the story WAVE did when he got to be a firefighter for a day!

CLICK HERE TO HELP FUND DAVID’S ADVENTURES

