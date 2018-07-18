Meet David: A Six-Year-Old With An Adventurous Bucket List

David Turner Jr is a adventurous 6-year-old who loves adventure and has lots of things he’d like to do and experience in a year’s time.
Here’s the kick-you-in-the-gut reason: he’s battling an inoperable brain stem tumor, stage 4 DIPG. So friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family fund his adventures and make EVERY day the BEST. DAY. EVER.
Things on his list:
- Ride on a boat
2. Fish from a boat and land
3. Main Event
4. Malibu Jacks
5. Go to the beach
6. Watch the cards play basketball, soccer, baseball and football
7. Ride on a fire truck (DONE!)
8. Spend a night in a castle
9. Explore a cave
10. Find jewels and crystals
11. Ride in a police car (DONE!)
12. Go to a waterpark (upon clearance from MD)
13. Train with a knight
14. Train with a Samaria ninja
15. Ride on a motorcycle
His trusty stuffed Pooh Bear goes with him on every adventure he has! The U of L men’s soccer team honored him in June. He even got to be a Kentucky State Police trooper for a day!
Check out the story WAVE did when he got to be a firefighter for a day!