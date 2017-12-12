Meet The 4 Year-Old Who Read 100 Books In One Day

Caleb Green, a 4-year-old, has read 100 books in one day while his parents live-streamed the event online.

Caleb read 100 books on Saturday, pausing after every 10th book to do a little dance, while his father, Sylus, live-streamed video on Facebook.

The parents said the reading marathon was Caleb’s idea and they were initially skeptical, but he breezed through the books without showing any signs of slowing.

Caleb is not stopping at reading… he has big plans for the future saying, “I want to be a basketball player. When I am 22 I want to be an astronaut and when I’m 23 I want to be a Ninja Turtle.”