McDonald’s Created a $12,500 Big Mac Ring…

This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo shows the outside of a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

I’m not sure I’d want to walk around wearing a giant, gold, diamond-encrusted hamburger on my finger but you might. And now you can.

McDonald’s just had a jewelry designer make a Big Mac RING. It’s made from 18-karat gold . . . it’s got a bunch of diamonds, sapphires, and other jewels . . . and it’s worth approximately $12,500.

And if you want it, all you have to do is tweet about your love of the Big Mac using the hashtag #BlingMacContest before Valentine’s Day.

Then they’ll pick the best tweet and give that person the ring.

McDonald's just created a $12,500 gold-and-diamond ring that looks like a BIG MAC. You can win it by tweeting about why you love Big Macs. Mmm, bling mac. pic.twitter.com/Gw3WNYLuRS — Johnny Marks (@DJJohnnyMarks) February 8, 2018

McDonald's is giving away a $10,000 gold and diamond Big Mac ring + an extra $4,286 in cash for taxes or whatever. You just have to tweet your love for the Big Mac and tag #BlingMacContest pic.twitter.com/5wOh6zIyIh — Rich DeMuro (@richdemuro) February 7, 2018

I mean, I guess it’s pretty lol…