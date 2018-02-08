McDonald’s Created a $12,500 Big Mac Ring…
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 10:15 AM
This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo shows the outside of a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

I’m not sure I’d want to walk around wearing a giant, gold, diamond-encrusted hamburger on my finger but you might.  And now you can.

McDonald’s just had a jewelry designer make a Big Mac RING.  It’s made from 18-karat gold . . . it’s got a bunch of diamonds, sapphires, and other jewels . . . and it’s worth approximately $12,500.

And if you want it, all you have to do is tweet about your love of the Big Mac using the hashtag #BlingMacContest before Valentine’s Day.

Then they’ll pick the best tweet and give that person the ring.

I mean, I guess it’s pretty lol…

