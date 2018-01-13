You May Want To Move To Bowling Green After Seeing This

In this photo taken from video, an employee at DO, Cookie Dough Confections, prepares raw cookie dough, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in New York. People who would rather lick the spoon than eat a baked cookie are waiting in long lines outside the month-old New York City shop that sells scoops of raw cookie dough in a cup or a cone like ice cream. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Bowling Green is getting a new business downtown that might just make you want to re-locate there!

Western Kentucky University graduate, Bailey Dahlquist is capitalizing on our rampant love affair with raw cookie dough. He’s opening a shop in downtown Bowling Green that will specialize in, you guessed it, raw cookie dough. Oddly enough, or maybe not add at all, the shop will be called simply; RAW.

Inside of RAW, you’ll find a variety of different flavors of raw cookie dough including chocolate chip, cake batter, double chocolate, peanut butter and S’mores flavors, with more flavors coming soon. Raw will be open in February.

It’s only about a 90 minute drive to Bowling Green. Who’s down for a rad trip?

