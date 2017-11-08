This May Be The Best Commercial For A Used Car You’ll Ever See

Filmmaker Max Lanman created a YouTube video to help sell his girlfriend’s 1996 Honda Accord and it’s the best.

He shot the video to sound like a fancy car commercial. The Accord which has 141,000 miles on it is seen driving along a coastal road while a voice-over says it’s a perfect car “for people who have life figured out and just need a way to get somewhere.” Haha same.

Max put the car on eBay for $499, but after the video went viral, people started offering $150,000 for it! When that happened, eBay thought it was a scam and ended the auction!

Good news! It has since been restarted HERE, but the asking price has only reached $4,300.