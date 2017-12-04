Matt Lauer’s Wife Leaves The Country

Yeah…..we’d probably do the same thing.

Matt Lauer’s wife of 20 years, Annette Roque, not only skipped town but left the country with their two younger kids. She’s from the Netherlands and went to stay with her mother near Amsterdam. Roque previously filed for divorce in 2006, saying his treatment of her was “cruel and inhumane” and that Lauer was a control freak who demonstrated “extreme anger and hostility.” She withdrew the filing a few months later, but sources tell the NY Post they have been living separate lives for years.

As for his lawyer’s efforts to get him a $30 million contract payout, looks like NBC won’t be paying a dime because he was fired for violating a moral clause.