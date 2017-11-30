More Women Come Forward About Matt Lauer…And He Breaks His Silence
By Ben Davis
Nov 30, 2017 @ 6:00 AM
As expected more is coming out about the reasons behind Matt Lauer getting fired by NBC. The woman who filed a complaint against him on Monday night, met with the New York Times on Monday afternoon. Both the Times and Variety have been working on stories about  allegations against Lauer for several weeks and some think NBC fired him so quickly to get ahead of those reports. The head of NBC news says Lauer showed remorse and accepting his firing. The woman who filed the complaint says the inappropriate behavior  started when they were in Sochi, Russia together, covering the Olympics in 2014. After her complaint, two more women came forward yesterday, and other former and current staffers have reportedly now said work and sex have been intertwined for years with Lauer.

He has broken his silence and released a statement saying some of the allegations are “untrue or mischaracterized” but “there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

NBC announced Wednesday morning that Lauer has been fired after receiving a “detailed complaint from a colleague involving sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Savannah Guthrie made the announcement on the Today Show.

