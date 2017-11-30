More Women Come Forward About Matt Lauer…And He Breaks His Silence

As expected more is coming out about the reasons behind Matt Lauer getting fired by NBC. The woman who filed a complaint against him on Monday night, met with the New York Times on Monday afternoon. Both the Times and Variety have been working on stories about allegations against Lauer for several weeks and some think NBC fired him so quickly to get ahead of those reports. The head of NBC news says Lauer showed remorse and accepting his firing. The woman who filed the complaint says the inappropriate behavior started when they were in Sochi, Russia together, covering the Olympics in 2014. After her complaint, two more women came forward yesterday, and other former and current staffers have reportedly now said work and sex have been intertwined for years with Lauer.

WATCH: Two additional women came forward to NBC after the news of Matt Lauer’s firing broke pic.twitter.com/qdsfpI7wmO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2017

He has broken his silence and released a statement saying some of the allegations are “untrue or mischaracterized” but “there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

A statement from Matt Lauer: “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions…” pic.twitter.com/f93rHXqKQD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2017

NBC announced Wednesday morning that Lauer has been fired after receiving a “detailed complaint from a colleague involving sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Savannah Guthrie made the announcement on the Today Show.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

