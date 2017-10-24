Matt Damon Admits Knowing About The Harvey Weinstein Scandal…To An Extent

Matt Damon and George Clooney were asked on Good Morning America about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, and Matt said he knew some of it. He said he knew about Gwyneth Paltrow because Ben Affleck told him about it. Matt made several movies with Harvey at the start of his career at the height of Harvey’s power…but didn’t know to what extent Harvey abused that power. “When people say like, ‘Everybody knew,’ Like, yeah, I knew he was an a–hole,” Damon said…. But … the criminal sexual predation is not something that I ever thought … was going on. Absolutely not.”

Clooney added how Weinstein had told him about affairs he was having with women in Hollywood, but that he never believed him. “The idea that this predator, this assaulter … was out there silencing women like that … it’s beyond infuriating.”

As of yesterday, the number of women that have come forward with accusations was over 50.

They were on GMA to talk about their new movie together, "Suburbicon", in which George directed Matt

