“The Matrix” Might Get A Reboot

“The Matrix” might be getting rebooted. The 1999 original starring Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne is considered one of the most original films in cinematic history. Sources say there is potential interest in Michael B. Jordan to star, although the project is very much in the early stages.

The idea of adapting The Matrix as a television series was nixed in recent months. But Warner Bros. sees a model in what Disney and Lucasfilm have done with Star Wars, exploring the hidden corners of the universe with movies such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or the in-production young Han Solo film. Perhaps a young Morpheus movie could come out of the exploration, as an example.

