He Married the Woman Who Talked Him Out of Suicide

Ten years ago, 17-year-old Kevin Walsh was about to commit suicide, when he got a call from a friend, Blake, who later became his wife.

Kevin delayed his suicide and answered the call out of curiosity.

Blake’s recollection is a bit different; she remembers Kevin calling her, though she says the details aren’t important. The two stayed in touch, and 10 years later, Kevin asked Blake to marry him.

She said yes. 👰💒

If you know someone who needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.