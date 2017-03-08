Marriage Proposal Gone Wrong

When marriage proposals attack.

Darrell Hamilton Jr. had been wanting to propose to his girlfriend, Rheanna Lopez, for a year.

So Darrell decided make a “Marry Me?” sign and take her up in a private plane for a scenic flight where he was planning to pop the question.

From ABC:

The two then enjoyed a flight in a private plane, Lopez’s second time in flight. Still, with Hamilton trying to take pictures and then locate the sign he had left at his cousin’s house to queue the proposal he began feeling motion sickness. “It had nothing to do with being nervous,” Hamilton said. “I got sick from being inside the plane. It was a really small plane and the pilot was helping me look for the sign I made her. The tilting kind of messed with my stomach.”

Yep, he barfed mid proposal. 😂😂

By the way, she said yes.

