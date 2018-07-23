Mark Wahlberg’s next business venture is unexpected.

He’s already got a movie production company, a health and wellness company, a water line with Diddy, of course Wahlbergers restaurants. Now, he’s partnering with a Michigan businessman to open a new car dealership. We know, right??

Feast your eyes upon Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet, now open in Columbus, OH.

Wahlberg is partnering with businessman Jay Feldman, who owns eight Chevy dealerships throughout southeast and mid-Michigan. They say they’ve been friends for several years and became partners in Wahlburgers restaurants in Cleveland and Georgia. Wahlberg says he’s always looking for ways to innovate his brand and engage in businesses that’s he’s passionate about.

He even FaceTimed with his first official customer!

