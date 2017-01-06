Mark Wahlberg’s Daughter = Mrs. Bieber? Mark Wahlberg is #dadgoals. He told Ellen he invited a certain famous Canadian young man (who could THAT be?) to dinner because his 13-year-old daughter is a fan… His reaction to her marrying this young man some day is priceless… LOL daughterEllenJustin BieberMark Wahlberg Related Content Beiber Is #TeamKimye…And Kanye Is Still Talk... Justin Bieber As A UFC Fighter? Justin Bieber Punches Fan? Mark Wahlberg’s Daughter Learns She Should N... JLaw and Chris Pratt’s Hidden Talents Christian Slater Wants The “Live with Kelly&... Comments Comments
Comments