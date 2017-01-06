Mark Wahlberg’s Daughter = Mrs. Bieber?

Mark Wahlberg is #dadgoals.  He told Ellen he invited a certain famous Canadian young man (who could THAT be?) to dinner because his 13-year-old daughter is a fan…

His reaction to her marrying this young man some day is priceless…

 

LOL

