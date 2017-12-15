Mark Wahlberg Is This Year’s Most Overpaid Actor

Forbes magazine says that Mark Wahlberg is the most overpaid actor of 2017. Three of his movies that came out before June 1st brought in $4.40 for every dollar he was paid. Now that wasn’t including “Transformers: The Last Night” nor “Daddy’s Home 2” which both brought in more than $100 million…so take THAT Forbes!!

Christian Bale was second on the list because of “The Promise,” which had the worst-performing wide release of 2017 and earned back just 11% of its $90 million production budget.

Channing Tatum rounded out the top three, who starred in “Logan Lucky” and brought in just $7.60 for every $1 he was paid.

