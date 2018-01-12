Why Did Mark Wahlberg Get Way More Than His Co-Stars For Reshoots?

Earlier this week, USA Today revealed Mark Wahlberg made $1.5 million for extensive re-shoots on the film All The Money In The World, while Michelle Williams received only $80 a day. According to an industry insider, Williams’ original contract required her to do any necessary re-shoots, while Wahlberg’s did not.

So when director Ridley Scott called for 10 days of re-shoots after the movie’s original star, Kevin Spacey, was replaced by Christopher Plummer, Wahlberg had the opportunity to negotiate additional pay.

He also had a clause allowing him to veto the casting of co-stars without the pay bump.

Comes down to smart negotiating…

