Mark Wahlberg Is Apologizing To God For Boogie Nights
Mark Wahlberg is hoping God will forgive him for playing an adult movie star in ‘Boogie Nights’ 20 years ago. Wahlberg told the Chicago Tribune that he hopes, “God is a movie fan and also forgiving,” because he says he’s made “some poor choices” in the past.
While he’s at it…he should probably apologize for “Ted”. LOLOLOL
