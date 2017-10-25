Mark Wahlberg Is Apologizing To God For Boogie Nights
By Kelly K
|
Oct 25, 2017 @ 8:38 AM
Mark Wahlberg is hoping God will forgive him for playing an adult movie star in ‘Boogie Nights’ 20 years ago. Wahlberg told the Chicago Tribune that he hopes, “God is a movie fan and also forgiving,” because he says he’s made “some poor choices” in the past.

While he’s at it…he should probably apologize for “Ted”. LOLOLOL

