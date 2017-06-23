Mariah Gets The Boot From Will Ferrell’s New Movie…

So you won’t be seeing Mariah Carey in the new Will Ferrell/Amy Poehler movie “The House” afterall.

One of the actors had blasted her diva behavior in a radio interview, Will himself alluded to it on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”…now another actor on the movie came out with guns blazing on Facebook about her diva demands. It led to her being cut out of the movie.

Cedric Yarbrough went on a rant saying “After waiting for her for 3-4 hours,” he wrote, Carey showed up and refused to participate in her scene. “‘Darling, I would never do it that way…’ I heard her say those exact words. She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around…This lady was unprofessional and borderline abusive to our director.”

