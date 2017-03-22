Mariah Carey’s New Movie

Mariah Carey‘s iconic Christmas song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is being turned into an animated movie. The singer tweeted the news about the upcoming Universal film yesterday. In the video clip, Mariah is lying on a couch in a pair of red pajamas with a dog. She says, “I don’t want a lot for Christmas. There’s just one thing I need,” and then blows a kiss to the camera at the end of the video.

The 1994 hit song was previously turned into a children’s book in 2015. The book follows a young girl who wants a puppy for Christmas. It’s unclear if the film will tell a similar story.

The animated movie is expected to be released sometime this holiday season.

