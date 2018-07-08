Mariah Carey Caught Lip Syncing Performance in Vegas

Mariah Carey was caught lip syncing during her first Las Vegas residency show and here’s the video proof.

Mariah Carey almost took a spill during the performance of her song “Fantasy” in Las Vegas at Ceasar’s Palace. At one point, the microphone is clearly far away from her mouth but amazingly, her voice continued to sing the song. How does that happen?

In the video you can see HERE, she is being helped atop a rolling box and misjudges the distance. She almost falls and in her attempt to NOT fall, the microphone comes away from her mouth. This isn’t the first time Mariah has been caught lip syncing either. Remember the New Year’s Eve performance?

I’m starting to wonder if Mariah has lost a little something in her vocals.