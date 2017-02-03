Mariah Answers Your Questions In Lingerie on Facebook…

Mariah Carey threw on some lingerie and hosted a Facebook Live session yesterday. She announced she will have a role in the upcoming “The Lego Batman Movie” and teased upcoming projects. She talked about her new song “I Don’t” dropping today and says she’ll release some more singles rather than a full album because the process is more fun. She said she’s also working on a secret project with an artist who is a “dear friend” but she wouldn’t reveal more, other than that they will be shooting a music video to accompany the track.