Maria Menounos Talks About Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos talked to People Magazine about her surgery to remove a non-cancerous brain tumor, while her mom battles brain cancer. She started feeling lightheaded, experiencing headaches, and slurring her speech back in February. Tests showed she had a tumor the size of a golf ball.

She got the news while she was helping her mother, who has stage 4 brain cancer. She said it’s “surreal” and “crazy” that she got sick at the same time as her mom, with a similar condition. She says it was all a blessing and a big wake up call to listen to your body.

Last month, Menounos had a seven-hour surgery to get rid of the tumor, which turned out to be benign. Her doctor says there’s a “6 to 7% chance that we’ll see it come back.”

She’s recovering well, but will leave her job at E! News when her contract is up in August to take more time for family, and see what the next chapter holds.

