A Manicure That Lets You Pop Pimples

Popping pimples is one of those things that humans get a weird sense of satisfaction from. One manicurist wants you to have that satisfaction on demand!
Introducing the manicure that lets you pop pimples! The “pimples” are made of gel and hand cream to create the puss effect. If you don’t want to go to the nail salon and request this particular style, don’t worry there’s a DIY video.
The most stomach-turning manicure. 😖 pic.twitter.com/HBfzy97E6S
— INSIDER (@thisisinsider) November 7, 2017
I think a manicure like this has to come with some rules. The first rule being that you don’t come to the dinner table with this manicure.