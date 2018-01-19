What This Man Told Police Is The Most ‘Florida’ Thing You’ll Hear Today
By Ben Davis
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 5:11 AM

Florida man, William Rutger, called 911 saying his wife had turned into… a ‘black widow spider‘.  OK.

Deputies said William appeared to be highly intoxicated, slurring his speech, smelling of alcohol, and unable to express his thoughts coherently. The deputies told him not to call 911 again, except for an emergency, and then left.

Think Willy listened?  Nope.  He called 911 again about 90 minutes later, repeating his initial complaint that his wife had suddenly become a black widow spider, according to the police report.

At that point, deputies returned and arrested him on a charge of misusing the 911 system.

