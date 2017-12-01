Man Records Relationship Milestone: The First Fart

New relationships can make for some very uncomfortable moments. Especially the moments when you’re holding in a bodily function because the relationship just isn’t “there”, yet.



It’s a question as old as the ages. When is the proper time in a relationship for one to fart in front of the other? Think about it! You’re taking an enormous leap of faith when you choose to take a relationship down this road. Heaven forbid the first foray into this arena be extremely smelly or even worse, turn messy. You’ve got to tread lightly in this situation. Or, you can do what this brave soul did and record it.

She handled it like a champ. I think these two have a bright future.