This Man Had No Holiday Spirit

On Friday, a man dressed in a hoodie and baseball cap broke into a recording studio and went on a rampage.

Goldsmith Studios just off of Bardstown Rd. was left in ruin on Friday after a man dressed in a hoodie and baseball cap broke in and went on a rampage. The unidentified man used whatever he could find to smash studio equipment and instruments including the sound board, a bongo drum, a guitar and other equipment.

The owner of the studio, Brian Cronin, could only watch helplessly as this was all happening. He has surveillance equipment inside the studio that alerted him to the break in. A quick check of the surveillance equipment’s smart phone app showed Cronin live video of the man destroying his studio.

After destroying equipment, the man left with three guitars. One of which is a Gibson Les Paul valued at more than $2,000.

LMPD is on the case and urges anyone who may recognize this man to come forward and call 574-LMPD.

wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports