It was handed to him and he whiffed.

Jonny was up, there were no missing letters, the clue was “Fun & Games” and the board clearly read “Flamenco Dance Lessons”. All Jonny had to do was read it.

Well, for some reason he misread “Flamenco” and said “Flamingo”… which is incorrect. Pat has to buzz him and let Ashley roll in with the correct answer.

Jonny’s face though is priceless.