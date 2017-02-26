Man Looks For ‘Lady Friend’ In Unique Way

57-year-old, Martin Eseny is looking for love.

He’s single, has two kids from a previous relationship, and is looking for a girlfriend who likes camping, riding motorcycles and fishing. Pretty typical, right?

Well, since Martin isn’t on social media, he decided to find her by setting up along the side of the road with a sign reading, “Need lady friend.”

He even included his home and cell phone numbers on the sign. Genius.

He said he’s not necessarily looking for a wife, just a friend who enjoys drinking coffee and spending time with him. So far, no “lady friend.”

