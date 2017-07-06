Man Looking for Owner of Lost Teddy Bear Found at Airport

#FindMyHuman is trending on Facebook right now all because of this sweet teddy bear.

Nathan Paul Childers was walking through the O’Hare Airport this past Saturday when he found a lost teddy on the floor. He then posted this on Facebook hoping to find the owner:

So yesterday day was sad I found this little guy being kicked around on the floor at the Chicago O'Hare airport. Around… Posted by Nathan Paul Childers on Monday, June 26, 2017

He temporarily named him Theodore and will travel with Nathan until he is returned to his rightful owner.

I don’t have a child, but I can only imagine how upset that child is, and how nervous the parent is looking for Mr. Teddy Bear. He’s so darn cute. I can’t wait to see if he finds his way home!