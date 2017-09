Talk about being a good neighbor!

Mike Greene helped out his 88-year-old neighbor when he called him and said he had another snake stuck in his toilet. Wait, sorry… another???

Anyway, when Mike arrived, only the tail of the snake was visible, so he had to reach in and pull the snake out of the toilet. What he discovered was that it was a very long black rat snake, about 6-feet-long!

By the way, this was the sixth snake that Mike removed from the same toilet in the past four years.

Time to move.