Man Gets Same Tattoo As His Dog’s In Solidarity

Chris Mendiola found a tattoo on his rescue dog a decided to get the same ink in solidarity.

Of course later he was told the symbol marked him as neutered. 😂

“For those of you who know [B]ear know that he has a tattoo given to him from some previous owners,” wrote on Facebook. “It sickens me to know that people actually tattoo their pets. So tonight I got his tattoo.”

The photos went viral after they were posted to Reddit, where everyone said Bear’s tattoo likely came from… a veterinarian. The symbol is designed to let other vets know the dog has been neutered to prevent unnecessary surgery.

FYI the practice is required by Association of Shelter Veterinarians‘ standards.

Chris claims he knew the symbol’s meaning before the tattoo.