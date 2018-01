Remember the super iconic DeLorean from Back to the Future (clip above)??

Well, a man in Montreal, Canada fooled cops by creating a DeLorean made of SNOW!! And it’s incredible.

All vehicles were supposed to be off the street so plows could remove the snow. When officers walked up to the car to give it a ticket, they noticed it wasn’t real.

The police wrote a fake ticket that read, “You made our night hahahahaha :)”.

I love how much effort they put into this bahahaha. 😂😂